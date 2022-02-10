Any truth to rumors of Guiao transfer to SMC camp? Coach Yeng responds

YENG Guiao is not just the head coach of NLEX, he is also very much involved in the operations of the team as general manager since 2016.

Despite his considerable control of the Road Warriors operations, Guiao has not been spared from chatter on social media about his future, and talk is centered around transferring from the MVP group to the San Miguel Corp. bloc.

In his guesting in SPIN Zoom In's episode on Thursday, not a few fans asked in our FB page and YouTube channel whether there is any truth to rumors that Guiao will soon take over the coaching duties at Barangay Ginebra once Tim Cone retires.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Guiao looked amused, saying it was the first time he heard such rumor.

“Ngayon ko lang narinig ‘yan,” said Guiao, breaking into a smile. “I’m very happy with NLEX. I’m very happy with our bosses, Boss MVP, Boss Rod, Boss Luigi, Boss Ronald, I’m very happy here. Ewan ko paano lumabas ang balita.”

The rumors apparently stemmed from the several moves made by upper management to move players and draft picks from NLEX to sister team TNT, specifically Poy Erram and last year’s No. 4 pick that turned out to be Mikey Williams.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although clearly unhappy with the trades, Guiao and NLEX are still able to build a solid team as the Road Warriors are one of the top teams in the league with a 4-1 win-loss record heading to the resumption of the Governors’ Cup.

On the Ginebra post, Guiao said the rumors are false, saying he believes that Cone has no intention of walking away from the game because of his love for basketball.

Continue reading below ↓

'Coach Tim's job is safe'

“Coach Tim Cone will never retire. He enjoys the game and coaching so much. Hindi magre-retire si coach Tim Cone,” said Guiao.

Guiao added the Ginebra job is Cone's for as long as he wants it.

“Coach Tim Cone’s job at Ginebra is very safe," the veteran coach said. "Hanggang gusto niya, nandoon siya."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.