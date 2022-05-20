Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 20
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Bowlers shine, Gilas closer to gold, NorthPort deals

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Gilas Pilipinas Philippine bowling team Arwind Santos
    Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine bowling team, and Arwind Santos occupied Thursday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

    Sports news May 19

    Pinoy bowlers win gold

    The bowling team emerged as the brightest spot on a rather gloomy day for Team Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games after winning gold by ruling the teams of four title.

    Merwin Tan captured his second gold of the this edition, time with his teammates Christian Dychangco, Ivan Malig and Patrick Nuqui.

    Tan took the team victory after he won the men’s singles crown, giving the country its 39th gold medal in the biennial meet.

    Gilas 2 wins away from gold

    Gilas Pilipinas inched closer to defending its title once again in the SEA Games mens’ basketball tournament after turning back host Vietnam, 88-60, for its fourth straight win.

    June Mar Fajardo, Kiefer Ravena, and LeBron Lopez carried Gilas Pilipinas in important stretches that kept Vietnam from getting too close for comfort in the endgame of a lively match at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Filipino dribblers take a break on Friday before the final stretch of the round-robin tournament where the Nationals will face Malaysia on Saturday and Indonesia on Sunday.

    NorthPort contract signings

    Arwind Santos led the NorthPort players who signed contracts on Thursday.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The veteran forward signed a one-year contract extension after being the Batang Pier’s anchor during the season-ending Governors Cup.

    NorthPort also acquired the services of former San Miguel guard Louie Vigil, who the team signed to a one-year deal on Thursday.

    The Batang Pier also signed rookie big man JM Calma to his freshman contract.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine bowling team, and Arwind Santos occupied Thursday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again