News you need to know: Bowlers shine, Gilas closer to gold, NorthPort deals

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news May 19

Pinoy bowlers win gold

The bowling team emerged as the brightest spot on a rather gloomy day for Team Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games after winning gold by ruling the teams of four title.

Merwin Tan captured his second gold of the this edition, time with his teammates Christian Dychangco, Ivan Malig and Patrick Nuqui.

Tan took the team victory after he won the men’s singles crown, giving the country its 39th gold medal in the biennial meet.

Gilas 2 wins away from gold

Gilas Pilipinas inched closer to defending its title once again in the SEA Games mens’ basketball tournament after turning back host Vietnam, 88-60, for its fourth straight win.

June Mar Fajardo, Kiefer Ravena, and LeBron Lopez carried Gilas Pilipinas in important stretches that kept Vietnam from getting too close for comfort in the endgame of a lively match at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipino dribblers take a break on Friday before the final stretch of the round-robin tournament where the Nationals will face Malaysia on Saturday and Indonesia on Sunday.

NorthPort contract signings

Arwind Santos led the NorthPort players who signed contracts on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The veteran forward signed a one-year contract extension after being the Batang Pier’s anchor during the season-ending Governors Cup.

NorthPort also acquired the services of former San Miguel guard Louie Vigil, who the team signed to a one-year deal on Thursday.

The Batang Pier also signed rookie big man JM Calma to his freshman contract.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.