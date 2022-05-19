Arwind Santos signed to one-year extension by NorthPort

ARWIND Santos agreed to a contract extension with NorthPort on Thursday.

The former PBA MVP signed a new one-year deal with the Batang Pier, where he served as one of the team's anchor during the season-ending Governors Cup.

Santos signed his new contract accompanied by agent Danny Espiritu and in the presence of NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan and assistant Waiyip Chong.

The lanky forward out of Far Eastern University turns 41 on June 10.

The Batang Pier acquired Santos from San Miguel in a stunning one-on-one trade for veteran Vic Manuel after spending 12 seasons donning the Beermen uniform.

Despite splitting time with San Miguel (Philippine Cup) and NorthPort (Governors Cup), the season saw Santos turn back the clock by averaging 14.16 points, 8.7 rebounds, and a league-best 1.5 block shots per game.

The impressive numbers actually earned him a Best Player of the Conference nomination during his very first conference with the Batang Pier.

Santos was a nine-time champion with San Miguel as part of its dreaded "Death Five' of Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter, and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

He was the MVP in 2013 prior to Fajardo's six-season reign, a two-time Finals MVP, a two-time BPC awardee, a nine-time Mythical First Team, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and an 11-time All-Star.

