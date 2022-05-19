Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Louie Vigil latest ex-UST player to join Jarencio at NorthPort

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    COACH Pido Jarencio has brought in another former University of Santo Tomas stalwart to bolster NorthPort’s campaign in the coming PBA Season 47.

    The Batang Pier acquired the services of former San Miguel Beer guard Louie Vigil, who they signed to a one-year deal on Thursday.

    [See Arwind signed to fresh deal by NorthPort]

    Vigil previously played with San Miguel, including its 3x3 team the last time around where he was part of the roster that won the 6th and final leg of the second conference.

    The 30-year-old Vigil is the latest Santo Tomas player to join the Batang Pier after Kevin Ferrer, Jervy Cruz, and Renz Subido, who was likewise signed to a fresh one-year deal.

      Jarencio, of course, formerly handled the Growling Tigers and steered them to their last UAAP championship in 2006.

      The NorthPort head coach is considered a UST legend back in his time playing for the Espana-based school in the 80s.

