Filipino bowlers clinch SEAG gold medal in teams of four

HANOI — Merwin Tan captured his second gold of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, this time with his teammates as he joined Christian Dychangco, Ivan Malig and Patrick Nuqui in capturing the teams of four title at the Ha Noi Royal City bowling center.

Tan took the team victory after he won the men’s singles crown, giving the country its 39th gold medal in the biennial meet.

Merwin Tan has two gold medals in the Hanoi SEAG. PHOTO: Philippine Bowling Federation Facebook page

The Filipino bowlers scored 5,275 pinfalls to edge Malaysia, which had 5,162, for the gold. Singapore took the bronze with 4,963.

Head coach Biboy Rivera was proud of the players' effort after several months of training.

“The coaching staff and the federation are very happy dahil nag-pay off ‘yung training namin sa Manila. Na-simulate namin ‘yung mga conditions dito at mga situations na for pressure, kahit hindi kami nakalabas for international exposure. Very proud ako sa mga boys dahil nasunod ang game plan namin,” said Rivera, a former world champion.

“’Yun pong start ng games today, ‘yung first two frames, medyo nagsesettle down pa. Once na nakuha na namin ‘yung feel, ‘yung linya, tuloy tuloy na po. Naging mataas ‘yung first game namin. After the fourth game, lamang na tayo ng 30 pins,” said Rivera.

