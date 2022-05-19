With Slaughter uncertain, NorthPort signs JM Calma to rookie deal

JM Calma became the first member of the 2021 rookie batch to be officially signed when he reached a deal with NorthPort on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 San Sebastian star was given a two-year contract by the Batang Pier, who picked Calma with the No. 6 overall pick in Sunday’s rookie draft.

Calma previously worked out with Converge FiberXers in the hope of reuniting with college teammates Allyn Bulanadi and RK Ilagan.

But the FiberXers went with bigs Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana instead.

The Batang Pier lost no time in picking Calma once their turn to draft came in, giving them a big man at a time when Greg Slaughter's contract situation is uncertain.

Calma is expected to bolster the NorthPort frontcourt of Jamie Malonzo, Troy Rike, and former MVP Arwind Santos, who is likewise given a new one-year contract.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan and assistant Waiyip Chong personally welcomed Calma to the team as the rookie was accompanied by his agent Danny Espiritu

