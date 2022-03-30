News you need to know: UAAP results, Nieto injury, Petro Gazz stuns F2

HERE are the top sports news from Tuesday:

Sports news March 29

UAAP results

Ateneo and La Salle sustained their hot starts, while Adamson and University of the Philippines got on the winning track on Tuesday in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson turned to Jerom Lastimosa early on to roll past University of the East, 82-66, in a quadruple-header opener where Falcons coach Nash Racela benched five of his players in the first half over a forbidden sweet treat.

UP, for its part, erased an early 13-point deficit to add to the frustrations of University of Santo Tomas, 98-82, in the nightcap behind bench sparkplug Zavier Lucero.

In the afternoon games, Ateneo saw Tyler Tio heat up in the third quarter with all his 17 points to lift the Blue Eagles to a 79-70 win over Far Eastern University, while La Salle leaned on Mark Nonoy and Justine Baltazar to pull off a 59-55 escape act against National University.

Matt Nieto injury

NLEX is forced to continue in its comeback attempt against Barangay Ginebra without Matt Nieto as its prized rookie playmaker has been ruled out for the rest of the PBA Governors’ Cup with a calf strain.

Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao said Nieto must wear an air cast walking boot for the next three weeks after incurring the injury in Game Three of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against Barangay Ginebra.

Nieto played for 19 minutes and dished out two assists on Sunday before going down with an injury.

Petro Gazz vs F2 Logistics

Petro Gazz cut short F2 Logistics’ debut in the Premier Volleyball League with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 decision to advance to the semifinals of the PVL Open Conference.

Grethcel Soltones showed the way with 21 points as the twice-to-beat Angels showed the Cargo Movers the door in the quarterfinals and set up a semifinal showdown against Cignal.

