Lucero lives up to promise as UP Maroons fight back to deny UST

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines sizzled in the third quarter en route to a 98-82 victory over University of Santo Tomas for its first win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

New recruit Zavier Lucero flashed his potential, tallying 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals off the bench as he sparked the Fighting Maroons' third quarter comeback from a 13-point deficit in the first half.

Joel Cagulangan also left his imprint in that third-quarter assault where UP dropped 36 points to seize a 15-point lead, 78-63, before expanding that spread to as high as 21, 88-67, midway through the final canto.

Cagulangan finished with six points, nine assists, and five steals.

"Yung challenge na binigay sa amin nung first half especially sa defensive end, sa first quarter pa lang, naka-limang three points na sila," said UP Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Ricci opens fire

"Credit to the boys sa adjustment nila in the second half, maganda. Even defensively, yung pagiging active at pagiging intense sa depensa, maganda ang tinakbo nila."

Another key holdover from the Bo Perasol team, Ricci Rivero, added 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists for UP, which leveled its standing to 1-1 (win-loss) by atoning for an opening-day loss to defending champion Ateneo.

Carl Tamayo added 18 points and eight boards, James Spencer tallied 11 points and four rebounds, and CJ Cansino scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds against his alma mater.

Sherwin Concepcion carried UST with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from deep, 12 coming in that blazing first half. Joshua Fontanilla got 17 points, five boards, and four assists as the Growling Tigers lost their second consecutive game.

The Scores:

UP 98 -- Rivero 19, Lucero 18, Tamayo 18, Spencer 11, Cansino 7, Cagulangan 6, Diouf 6, Catapusan 6, Alarcon 5, Abadiano 2, Eusebio 0, Lina 0, Ramos 0, Calimag 0.

UST 82 -- Concepcion 19, Fontanilla 17, Cabanero 16, M. Pangilinan 13, Manalang 7, Santos 6, Manaytay 4, Ando 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Garing 0, R. Pangilinan 0, Mantua 0, Samudio 0, Yongco 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 16-25, 42-48, 78-63, 98-82.

