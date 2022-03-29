Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Petro Gazz reaches semis, puts sad end to F2 Logistics' PVL debut

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Gretchel Soltones shows the way for Petro Gazz.
    PHOTO: PVL Media Center

    GRETCHEL Soltones led from the front on Tuesday, scoring 21 points as Petro Gazz beat multi-titled F2 Logistics, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, to reach the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

    Soltones kept F2 Logistics on the back foot with a dazzling array of attacks at the net as twice-to-beat Petro Gazz needed only one game to set up a dream semifinal showdown against unbeaten Cignal HD.

