Petro Gazz reaches semis, puts sad end to F2 Logistics' PVL debut

GRETCHEL Soltones led from the front on Tuesday, scoring 21 points as Petro Gazz beat multi-titled F2 Logistics, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, to reach the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Soltones kept F2 Logistics on the back foot with a dazzling array of attacks at the net as twice-to-beat Petro Gazz needed only one game to set up a dream semifinal showdown against unbeaten Cignal HD.

