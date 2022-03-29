Tyler Tio fires 17 in third as Ateneo holds off FEU for second win

TYLER Tio stole the spotlight and shot Ateneo to a 79-70 victory over Far Eastern University for its second win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo vs FEU recap

The senior guard matched the Tamaraws' third-quarter output and poured all of his 17 points in the frame as his four triples aided the Blue Eagles to pull away and grab a 21-point lead, 63-42.

FEU, however, refused to quit and got to within six, 72-66, after an Emman Ojuola bucket but Ateneo showed its poise in the endgame with SJ Belangel draining the dagger floater and Dave Ildefonso's freebies in the final minute taking the win home.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Really tough game, but you always get that from Olsen and his team. They're just a tough organization and they don't give anything away easily and that's the case again today," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Continue reading below ↓

Tio finished the game on a 4-of-6 clip from deep, to go with two rebounds, while Ildefonso also got 17 points, four boards, and two assists to carry the Blue Eagles to a 2-0 record and extend their win streak to 28 straight games.

Ange Kouame added nine points and 11 rebounds, as BJ Andrade also had nine in the triumph.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

RJ Abarrientos did his best to lead FEU's fightback with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists, as Ojuola got a double-double of 15 points, 17 boards, and two blocks as the Tamaraws dropped to a 1-1 card.

The Scores:

ATENEO 79 -- Ildefonso 17, Tio 17, Andrade 9, Kouame 9, Belangel 7, Verano 6, Mamuyac 5, Koon 4, Mendoza 3, Lazaro 2, Chiu 0, Daves 0.

FEU 70 -- Abarrientos 16, Ojuola 15, Alforque 12, Torres 8, Tempra 8, Gonzales 4, Bienes 3, Gravera 2, Li 2, Sajonia 0, Coquia 0, Sleat 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarters: 18-17, 42-32, 67-51, 79-70.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.