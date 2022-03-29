NLEX dealt another blow as Matt Nieto done for season due to calf strain

MATT Nieto will miss the entire conference for NLEX after sustaining a calf strain.

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao said Nieto must wear an air cast walking boot for the next three weeks after incurring the injury in Game Three of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against Barangay Ginebra.

“No chance to play in the conference,” said Guiao, who will have to rely heavily on Kris Rosales and Kevin Alas at point guard in the rookie Nieto's absence.

It was an unfortunate injury for Nieto, who had an outstanding effort for the Road Warriors in Game Two where he had 19 points, two rebounds, and three assists against the Gin Kings.

Nieto played for 19 minutes and dished out two assists on Sunday before going down with an injury.

Do-or-die for NLEX

NLEX is staring at a 2-1 disadvantage in the Governors’ Cup semifinals even after an 86-85 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

The Road Warriors are out to extend the series into a rubber match on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

