News you need to know: Gilas teams' losses, PBA results, Yulo wins gold

Sports news June 17

Gilas, Youth suffer losses

Gilas Pilipinas and its youth counterpart suffered defeats on Friday night.

The seniors national team lost to Korea, 96-92, after its comeback from 17 points down fell short in their tune-up game at Anyang Gymnasium.

Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos were two of the bright spots in Gilas’ loss – the first of their two friendlies against the Koreans.

Gilas Youth, on the other hand, bowed to Australia, 109-83, in the quarterfinals of the Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The youth team wasted an early 17-point lead in the second quarter as the Australians took control in the second half on the way to advancing to the semifinals and booking a place in the Fiba Under-17 World Cup next month.

PBA results

Thank God it’s Friday for Phoenix and San Miguel.

The Fuel Masters and the Beermen came up with contrasting victories, with the former coasting to a 97-74 win over Terrafirma for their first win in three games, and the latter hacking out an 87-81 decision against Magnolia for their third win in a row.

Jason Perkins led the balanced attack for Phoenix, which led by as many as 35 points for the biggest lead so far in the conference as it snapped a two-game skid, while Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo towed SMB to sustaining their win streak.

Caloy Yulo wins gold in Asian Champs

Caloy Yulo is now the Asian champion in the floor exercise after winning in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

Yulo scored 14.933 in his performance in his favorite event to take the gold, beating Kim Hansol of Korea and Yang Jiaxing of China who shared the silver with 14.333.

The 22-year-old Yulo bagged his first-ever mint in the Asian competition after he took the silver in the men’s individual all-around on Thursday.

