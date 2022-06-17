Gilas Youth bid at Fiba Asia Under-16 ends at hands of Australia

GILAS Pilipinas Youth crumbled down the stretch and bowed to Australia, 109-83, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha.

The national youth team opened a 17-point lead, 45-28, in the second quarter only to see the Aussies wrest control in second half to advance to the semifinals and secure a place in the 2022 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.

Bryan Competente shot 4-of-5 from deep for his 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists, but even his hot streak was not enough to rattle the top-seeded Australian boys.

Caelum Harris also poured in 14 points, four boards, and four blocks, while Jared Bahay had 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the losing cause.

Alex Konov also had 13 points, two boards, and two assists, as Jacob Bayla tallied nine points and three rebounds for Gilas Youth.

