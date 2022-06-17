Gilas' gallant comeback falls short in tune-up against Korea

GILAS Pilipinas' late rally fell short in the first of its two friendlies against host Korea, 96-92, on Friday at Anyang Gymnasium.

The Filipinos battled back from a 17-point deficit, 83-66 with Dwight Ramos cutting the lead down to just five, 87-82, on a three-point play in the final 1:49.

Heo Ung, however, had other plans, draining the big three that gave Korea the 90-82 lead.

Choi Jun Yong and Heo Hoon also canned big buckets in the final minute for the Koreans as they kept the Filipinos at bay down the stretch.

Ramos cut the deficit to a more respectable four-point spread with a three in the last 10.7 seconds, but time wasn't on the Philippines' side by then.

Choi led Korea with 16 points as the hosts also drew solid games from Yeo Jun Seok and naturalized center Ra Gun A.

Gilas jumped on an early 12-point lead, 43-31, thanks to the superb first-half shooting of RJ Abarrientos and Rhenz Abando.

Continue reading below ↓

The energy was also high for the Nenad Vucinic-coached side with Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and Lebron Lopez making the most of their time on the floor.

But a tough 37-point third quarter from Korea turned the tide as Choi sparked a 23-3 run that turned a 55-45 deficit into a 68-58 lead after a Kim Jong Jyu layup with 2:03 left in the third quarter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The two teams face off anew on Saturday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.