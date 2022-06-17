Phoenix vents ire on hapless Terrafirma to grab first win

ANTIPOLO – Phoenix Super LPG attained its first victory in its third game of the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup after a lopsided 97-74 win over Terrafirma on Friday at the Ynares Center.

Phoenix vs Terrafirma recap

The Fuel Masters led by as many as 35 points, the biggest margin thus far in the conference, as they improved their record to 1-2. Phoenix grabbed full control after outscoring Terrafirma, 26-10, in the second period.

The Dyip are the only winless team in the conference after going down to 0-3.

Jason Perkins led Phoenix with 17 points, while Matthew Wright had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. Javee Mocon added 10 points and 10 rebounds while Encho Serrano had 10 points including six in that key second period before going down with an ankle sprain in his left foot in the fourth quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sean Anthony had a near double-double as he had nine points and 12 rebounds in a Phoenix uniform.

“As much as possible, we don’t want to get deep into that bottom of the standings. It’s something that is big for us. We know how deadly Dyip is if we will take it easy on them. I guess one thing that worked for us is we really clamped down on our defense,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

Phoenix took charge with an 11-2 run midway in the second for a 32-19 lead. The Fuel Masters later led, 59-24, in the third.

Joseph Gabayni led Terrafirma with 15 points and nine rebounds while Aldrech Ramos had 14. The Dyip came into the game without Ed Daquioag and Isaac Go, who will miss the rest of the conference due to separate injuries.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 97 – Perkins 17, Wright 11, Mocon 10, Jazul 10, Serrano 10, Anthony 9, Melecio 8, Tio 8, Lalata 5, Porter 5, Garcia 4, Muyang 0, Rios 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Terrafirma 74 – Gabayni 16, Ramos 4, Cahilig 10, Tiongson 9, Calvo 9, Monzon 6, Gomez de Liano 5, Mina 3, Balagasay 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 18-14; 44-24; 71-46; 97-74.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.