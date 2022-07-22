News you need to know: PBA scenarios, Cone and Tab on Chot, Gilas

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news July 21

PBA scenarios

Expect a PBA finals atmosphere right in the first round of the Philippine Cup playoffs if Magnolia beats Blackwater in the final day of eliminations later today (Friday).

That will set up a quarterfinal clash between perennial Governors’ Cup finals rivals Barangay Ginebra and Meralco in a best-of-three series.

If Magnolia wins over the Bossing, the Chicken Timplados will finish with the same record as No. 2 seed TNT and Ginebra at 8-3. but Magnolia will still secure the No. 3 seed over the Gin Kings due to superior quotient.

That will set the stage for a quarterfinal clash between the Gin Kings and the Bolts, who finished the eliminations with a 7-4 record after a 105-89 victory over Terrafirma on Thursday night and could likely end up as the fifth seed.

Check out other scenarios.

Tab Baldwin, Tim Cone on Chot Reyes

One coach came to the defense, while another distanced himself from Chot Reyes.

Tim Cone stood behind Reyes amid the clamor for the latter’s exit as Gilas Pilipinas coach, while Tab Baldwin played down talk of his possible return at the helm of the national team.

Cone said it was “unfair and not realistic” to have high expectations on Reyes and Gilas for now while the national team is still in an evaluation phase ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Baldwin, for his part, said that he's not really waiting for anything from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and he's not losing sleep over losing his spot as the SBP program director and coach of the seniors team.

"I'm not waiting for that and I'm not expecting that. The Gilas program is and it always was going to go through some tough times building up to the World Cup and they are experiencing some tough times," the Ateneo coach said in a rare interview with YYC Athletes.

Aduke Ogunsanya tears ACL

Choco Mucho suffered a huge blow as Aduke Ogunsanya has been diagnosed with a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in her right knee after a bad landing in a PVL Invitational Conference game against Black Mamba-Army on Tuesday night.

Ogunsanya landed awkwardly while trying to go for a block late in the third set of Choco Mucho's four-set loss to Black Mamba. She was later carried off the Filoil Flying V Centre court and never returned.

