Cone says it's 'unfair, unrealistic' to expect much from Chot, Gilas for now

EVEN with the recent struggles of Gilas Pilipinas, Tim Cone defended head coach Chot Reyes and his performance in international competitions as of late, saying the period leading to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup remains an evaluation period for the team.

Tim Cone on Chot's Gilas performance

Speaking about Gilas Pilipinas following its disappointing finish in the Fiba Asia Cup, the Barangay Ginebra coach said it still unfair to judge the national squad’s performance right now under Reyes since the main focus is the World Cup which is still more than a year away.

“I’ve looked at it in a way that this is an evaluation period,” said Cone on Thursday during the postgame press conference of Ginebra's win over Phoenix in the PBA. “We’ve already assured our spot in the world championship so why put all of it in right now? If you’re Ron Jacobs, Ron Jacobs would never show his whole hand before you play this early at a time.”

“To me, it’s more of an evaluation and almost like a tryout to see who is playing at this point,” said Cone.

The PBA’s winningest coach is set to join the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas under Reyes for the World Cup in a bid to form the best team possible.

Recent results, however, have put the spotlight on Reyes, who has bore the brunt of criticisms that began with Gilas’ silver-medal finish in the Southeast Asian Games. Criticisms have grown even louder with the national team missing the quarterfinals of the Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

While winning games would have been also nice, Cone also said forming the team for the World Cup – from coaches to players – is still underway for Gilas.

“I think the way it is going, it could be prettier, it could be more pogi points in terms of beating teams and winning. But winning right now is all pogi points to me. The real stuff is still ahead of us when they form the whole coaching staff, when they form the whole team, and we can all start moving forward. And I just don’t think we are at that part right now,” said Cone.

Cone said putting in different line-ups in various tournaments is a sign that Reyes and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at the big picture with the 2023 World Cup in mind over the past few months as Gilas.

“We’ve been talking about in terms of our (Ginebra’s) preparation and trying to develop our team and getting ready for the playoffs, this period is the same for the national team at this point. They are just getting ready and trying different guys. I think Bobby Ray Parks played for the first time this last time. They played without Dwight Ramos. So you get an idea what it might be like without Dwight.”

“June Mar didn’t play this time as opposed to the Southeast Asian Games. It’s been really a mix of team. For us to have those high expectations that we are going to go out and play great basketball right now, I think it’s kinda unfair and not realistic at this point,” Cone said.

Cone added the formation of the final 12 for the World Cup remains a question that will be answered later.

“I don’t think anybody even in the country could name the 12 players that are going to be on that team… I couldn’t even begin to think who those 12 guys right now. We have a lot of choices,” Cone said.

Cone reiterated his support to Reyes in the World Cup preparations. They have worked together in the past with Alaska and even in past national teams including the 1998 Centennial Team.

“I think the thing with Chot that he will find in me and he knows in me is I’m going to have his back and I’m going to be his guy who will support him at all cost. And that’s what assistant coaches do. We are there to support the coach.

