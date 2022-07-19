Army takes advantage of shorthanded Choco Mucho for back-to-back wins

ARMY-BLACK Mamba notched its first back-to-back wins, taking advantage of an undermanned Choco Mucho, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, Tuesday, at the FilOil Flying V Centre, San Juan.

Ivy Perez copped the Player of the Game honors after dishing out 27 excellent sets on top of nine points and seven digs.

Jovelyn Gonzaga delivered another double-double performance three games in a row, tallying 13 points and 19 reception.

Mary Anne Esguerra also provided a helping hand with her 10 points off seven attacks and three blocks, while Nene Bautista followed suit with nine points and 18 digs.

Trailing 13-18 with one set apiece, the Lady Troopers rallied past the Flying Titans off a 11-5 run to arrive at set point, 24-23.

Ponggay Gaston, who replaced middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya after a bad landing late in the set, saved a set point with a running attack, 24-23, but Ging Balse-Pabayo and Bautista connived to hand Army a crucial 2-1 lead, 26-24.

Carrying the momentum in the fourth set, the Lady Troopers kept advantage of the shorthanded Flying Titans, who suffered a major blow with Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng, Cherry Nunag, and Thang Ponce out, to close the match via a Royse Tubino's crosscourt kill.

“Yung pinaka main spiker nila wala. Dun kami nagkaron ng chance. Parang sabi ko kaya namin to kasi kulang sila,” assistant coach Rico De Guzman said.

“Hindi naman madali para manalo sakanila, kundi walang magiging threat na pinakamabigat na player na mahihirapan kami block-in [sic],” he added.

Caitlyn Viray topped all scorers with 14 points in a losing effort, while Ogunsanya tallied 10 points off eight attacks and two blocks before being carried out in the third set.

