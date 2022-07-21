Choco Mucho confirms Aduke Ogunsanya suffered ACL tear

CHOCO Mucho confirmed on Wednesday that Aduke Ogunsanya suffered an ACL tear in her right knee after a bad landing in a PVL Invitational Conference game against Black Mamba-Army on Tuesday night.

Ogunsanya landed awkwardly while trying to go for a block late in the third set of Choco Mucho's four-set loss to Black Mamba. She was later carried off the Filoil Flying V Centre court and never returned.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

On Thursday, Choco Mucho said in a statement the former La Salle mainstay has suffered one of the most dreaded injuries among volleyball players. and promised to give her 'the best possible medical care' in her road to recovery.

"Management promises that Aduke will get the best possible medical care for her to come back stronger in due time," the team said in a statement.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ogunsanya's injury leaves Choco Mucho without another player heading to its keenly awaited match against sister team Creamline on Saturday.

As it is, the Flying Titans were already missing four other players in Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng, Thang Ponce and Cherry Nunag since the previous game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.