Ginebra-Meralco grudge match looms in quarterfinals. See SCENARIOS

A QUARTERFINAL clash between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra looms as the PBA Philippine Cup heads into the final day of the eliminations.

The Bolts finished the eliminations with a 7-4 win-loss record after a 105-89 victory over Terrafirma on Thursday night, moving into position to end up as either the No. 4 or No. 5 in the quarterfinals.

That put Meralco in a collision course with nemesis Ginebra, its tormentor in last season’s PBA Governors’ Cup finals, in a best-of-three quarterfinal.

Here's how it can happen:

A win by Magnolia on Friday against Blackwater will enable the Hotshots to clinch the No. 3 seed. That in turn will set up a quarterfinal between Ginebra and Meralco, which have had some memorable playoffs in the past, mostly in the Governors’ Cup finals.

Even with Ginebra's 100-93 win over Phoenix on Wednesday, the Gin Kings will still land at No. 4 in the event of a Magnolia win since it will end up with an inferior quotient in a tie at 8-3 with the Hotshots and TNT, which by the way has already secured the No. 2 seed.

Aside from the Governors’ Cup Finals, the Gin Kings and the Bolts essayed a classic clash in the semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, with Scottie Thompson draining the game-winning three in the knockout game.

The Bolts though can still end up with a quarterfinal series against Magnolia in the event the Hotshots lose to the Bossing on Friday.

A Magnolia defeat will drop the Hotshots to 7-4 in a tie with Meralco for the fourth and fifth positions, setting up a quarterfinal clash.

