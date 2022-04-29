News you need to know: Sotto in NBA Draft, Dagdag-Alas' rare cancer

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news April 28

Kai Sotto declares for NBA Draft

Kai Sotto took a major step in his path to become the first homegrown Filipino in the NBA as he declared for the draft.

The 7-foot-3 Pinoy prodigy made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday, while extending his gratitude to the Adelaide 36ers following a season with the team in the NBL in Australia.

"I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Please pray and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream," Sotto said.

Chicco Briones commits to UP

University of the Philippines is keeping up in the recruitment race after securing the commitment of Lowell “Chicco” Briones Jr.

Amid Ateneo’s recruit haul in the past few days, the Fighting Maroons flaunted their own prized addition in the son of former PBA player Lowell Sr.

The younger Briones, 20, is a 6-foot-6 guard from Las Vegas, Nevada and spent his freshman year in Carroll College in Montana. He was used sparingly, averaging 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes across 19 games for the Fighting Saints.

Briones will be cleared to play for UAAP Season 86 and will still have four more playing years with the Maroons, who also have a wealth of talent in the present, evidenced by their 29-point blowout win over University of Santo Tomas.

Selina Dagdag-Alas diagnosed with rare cancer

PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag-Alas has been diagnosed with rare type of cancer.

The wife of NLEX star Kevin Alas shared the heartbreaking news on social media, telling the story of when she found out about the diagnosis.

"I got diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia almost a month ago. When I first heard of the news, I fell on Kevin's arms as I repeatedly cried, 'Help me, God,'" she said.

