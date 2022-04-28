UP Maroons bring in Chicco Briones, son of ex-PBA player Lowell

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines isn't letting itself fall behind in the recruitment wars as it secured the commitment of Lowell "Chicco" Briones Jr.

Fighting Maroons head of basketball operations Bo Perasol and head coach Goldwin Monteverde confirmed the commitment on Thursday.

"This has been four years in the making. It's such a joy to finally culminate this," said Perasol.

Monteverde added: "we're excited to have him. He will be a good addition to the team. He can play some mismatches for us. He's a great shooter at malaking bagay din na dito siya nag-start maglaro ng basketball so he won't be surprised sa level of physicality here in the Philippines."

Briones, 20, is a 6-foot-6 guard from Las Vegas, Nevada and spent his freshman year in Carroll College in Montana.

He was used sparingly, averaging 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes across 19 games for the Fighting Saints.

His father Lowell Sr. was drafted in the first round of the 1997 PBA Draft and played for Mobiline.

Briones will be cleared to play for UAAP Season 86 and will still have four more playing years.

