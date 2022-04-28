YOUNG big man Kai Sotto finally declared for the coming NBA draft.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday, while extending his gratitude to the Adelaide 36ers following a season stint with the team in the NBL.

"I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Please pray and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream," said Sotto.

Kai Sotto, turning 20 next month, tries his luck in the NBA Draft.

PHOTO: NBL

