Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 28
    NBA

    Kai Sotto enters NBA Draft after a season in Aussie league

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined

    YOUNG big man Kai Sotto finally declared for the coming NBA draft.

    The 7-foot-3 Filipino made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday, while extending his gratitude to the Adelaide 36ers following a season stint with the team in the NBL.

    Kai Sotto vows to keep working on game

    "I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Please pray and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream," said Sotto.

    Kai Sotto dunks during the Adelaide 36ers warm-upKai Sotto, turning 20 next month, tries his luck in the NBA Draft.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      undefined

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again