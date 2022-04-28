Selina Dagdag-Alas keeps the faith amid rare cancer diagnosis

HER FAITH in God continues to serve as her biggest source of strength as Selina Dagdag-Alas, the wife of NLEX star Kevin Alas, revealed on Thursday night that she's been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

The soft-spoken PBA courtside reporter shared the heartbreaking news on social media, telling the story of when she found out about the diagnosis.

"I got diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia almost a month ago. When I first heard of the news, I fell on Kevin's arms as I repeatedly cried, 'Help me, God,'" she said.

Selina Dagdag-Alas is only in her twenties

The 29-year-old broadcast television personality added: "Cancer was my biggest fear. And to have it in my twenties was a big shock for me. But I praise the Lord that He has already made Himself known to me during this season of my life. Back then, I would’ve thought this was a cruel prognosis. I would’ve been bitter, angry, even resentful. But through His grace alone, and the gift of His word- I know better."

She ended her post asking her friends, family, and supporters to include her in their prayers.

Just last January, Dagdag-Alas also shared the news about her miscarriage.

Her colleagues in the sports community bared their well-wishes in the comments section.

Rizza Diaz said: "Praying for you always. You got this."

PBA stars Greg Slaughter, CJ Perez, RR Pogoy, Simon Enciso, and Javee Mocon were also among the players who also commented 'prayers up' for the CSR.

