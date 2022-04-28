UP warms up for Ateneo clash with 29-point rout of UST

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines flexed its muscle and got an early workout ahead of its monumental clash against Ateneo, clobbering University of Santo Tomas by 29 points, 96-67, Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

It was an imposing show of force for the Fighting Maroons, jumping to an early 26-11 lead and never looking back.

That UP lead swelled to 33 big points, 92-59, after an RC Calimag lay-in with 2:46 remaining in the game.

The Fighting Maroons now shift their attention to the undefeated Blue Eagles on Sunday as they try to halt the defending champions' 39-game win streak and ruin their plans to sweep the eliminations to avoid another stepladder semifinals and keep the postseason into a Final Four.

CJ Cansino got hot early and dropped 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists as he led Up in this dominant win over his former alma mater and reinforce its position as the two-seed with its 11-2 record.

Ricci Rivero led the Fighting Maroons with 15 points built on three triples, alongside three boards, Zavier Lucero got 13 points and eight rebounds, and Calimag made the most of the extended garbage time with a season-best 10 points and three boards.

JD Cagulangan also did the dirty work with his nine points, seven assists, five steals, and three rebounds in the win.

"I think yung team namin, after that loss [to Adamson], we regrouped and yung movement namin ng bola, mas maganda. Yung defense namin, we were doing good from the start," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Miguel Pangilinan paced UST with 21 points from 5-of-12 shooting, to go with four rebounds in the team's fifth straight defeat.

Jordi Gomez de Liano also had his best game to date with nine points from three triples as the Growling Tigers fell to 3-10 with one more game left against Far Eastern University on Sunday.

The Scores:

UP 96 -- Rivero 15, Cansino 14, Lucero 13, Calimag 10, Cagulangan 9, Tamayo 7, Alarcon 7, Fortea 6, Diouf 6, Spencer 3, Catapusan 2, Ramos 2, Webb 2, Abadiano 0, Lina 0.

UST 67 -- Pangilinan 21, Gomez de Liano 9, Mantua 6, Ando 6, Manalang 5, Cabanero 4, Fontanilla 4, Manaytay 4, Concepcion 3, Herrera 3, Canoy 2, Samudio 0, Yongco 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 26-11, 53-33, 73-53, 96-67.

