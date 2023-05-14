Taekwondo sweep sparks six-gold haul for Team Philippines

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – A flurry of gold medals in taekwondo fortified Saturday’s campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as Team Philippines remained in sixth placed in the medal tally.

SEA Games medal tally May 13

Kurt Barbosa, Arven Alcantara, Samuel Morrison, and Kirstie Elaine Alora won in their respective events as the taekwondo team went 4-of-4 in their final events on Saturday in kyorugi.

Ian Clark Bautista captured one out of the possible four gold medals of boxing as Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales made it three in a row for the Philippines in the men’s doubles in tennis, giving the Philippines 37 gold medals at the end of Saturday’s action.

After also totaling 64 silvers and 77 bronzes, Team Philippines remained in sixth place, four golds behind Singapore, which has a 41-33-43 tally.

Vietnam remained atop the medal tally with 87-79-87, followed by Thailand (78-52-76) and host Cambodia (58-53-81). Indonesia (56-53-72) is in fourth.

Boxing and taekwondo continue on Sunday, with arnis also unfurling as the Philippines look to collect more gold medals heading into the final days in a bid to equal their fourth-place finish in Hanoi.

Asian champion Carlo Paalam and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio will be two of the five fighters who will aim for the gold medal on Sunday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Some of the silver medals that were collected from Saturday’s action were from Rogen Ladon, Irish Magno, and Riza Pasuit in boxing.

The Philippine weightlifting team also grabbed silver medals at the start of their competition from Angeline Colonia, Lovely Inan, and John Ceniza.

Gideon Padua got a silver medal in the final of the men’s 60kg in wushu sanda.

Charmaine Dolar got a bronze in the women’s aerobic gymnastics individual.

Veronica Garces and Nicole Ann McCann also bagged the bronze medals in taekwondo.

In basketball, Gilas Pilipinas routed Singapore, 105-45, to clinch a semifinal berth, while their women’s counterpart also blew past Vietnam, 116-58, for a 3-1 win-loss record and in contention for a podium finish.