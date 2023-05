PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippine Taekwondo team produced four gold medals on Saturday in the first day of the kyorugi competitions in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Philippine taekwondo team results at 32nd SEA Games

Kurt Barbosa, Arven Alcantara, Samuel Morrison, and Kirstie Elaine Alora all won in their final bouts in a barrage of gold medals for the taekwondo team following two from the poomsae team on Friday.