Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 13
    SEA Games

    Alcantara, Gonzales team up to lead PH to third men’s doubles crown in a row

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Nino Alcantara Ruben Gonzales
    PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The men’s doubles crown in tennis stayed in the Philippines on Saturday after Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales ruled the event in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Tennis Center.

    Philippine tennis team defends men's doubles crown at 32nd SEA Games

    Alcantara and Gonzales defeated Christopher Rungkat and Nathan Barki of Indonesia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5, in the final enabling the Philippines to win its third straight men’s doubles crown.

    Alcantara and Gonzales won their second doubles crown but with different partners previously.

    Alcantara teamed up with Jeson Patrombon in 2019 in Manila, while Gonzales was with Treat Huey when they won in Hanoi in 2021.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again