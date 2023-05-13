Alcantara, Gonzales team up to lead PH to third men’s doubles crown in a row

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The men’s doubles crown in tennis stayed in the Philippines on Saturday after Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales ruled the event in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Tennis Center.

Philippine tennis team defends men's doubles crown at 32nd SEA Games

Alcantara and Gonzales defeated Christopher Rungkat and Nathan Barki of Indonesia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5, in the final enabling the Philippines to win its third straight men’s doubles crown.

Alcantara and Gonzales won their second doubles crown but with different partners previously.

Alcantara teamed up with Jeson Patrombon in 2019 in Manila, while Gonzales was with Treat Huey when they won in Hanoi in 2021.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN