    Bautista bags boxing gold as Ladon, Magno, Pasuit fall short

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Ian Clark Bautista
    Ian Clark Bautista claims his third straight SEA Games gold.
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Ian Clark Bautista captured the Philippines' first gold in boxing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

    Philippine boxing team results at 32nd SEA Games

    Bautista defeated Asri Udin of Indonesia, 5-0, in the men's featherweight to claim his third straight SEA Games gold.

    Rogen Ladon's own bid for a third straight SEA Games title, however, ended when he lost to Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand in the men's flyweight.

    Also missing out on the gold on Saturday were women's bantamweight Irish Magno and women's light welterweight Risa Pasuit.

    Magno was defeated by familar foe Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand, while Pasuit was beaten by Vietnam's Thi Linh Ha.

      Ian Clark Bautista claims his third straight SEA Games gold.
      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

