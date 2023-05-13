Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas advances to SEAG semis with 60-point drubbing of Singapore

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas clinched a semifinal berth in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, dealing Singapore a sound defeat, 105-45, on Saturday at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

    Marcio Lassiter and Justin Brownlee paced Gilas in the first half where they led, 56-19, to end Group A with a 2-1 win-loss record.

    Gilas bounced back from its 79-68 loss to Cambodia on Thursday.

    The Philippines will face the winner of the Indonesia-Thailand clash on Sunday, the final day of the eliminations before the medal rounds begin the following day.

    Christian Standhardinger

      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

