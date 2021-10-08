News you need to know: Sports figures in elections, Almazan out

HERE are the top sports news (October 7) you may have missed:

Sports personalities in 2022 elections

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Olympian Monsour del Rosario, former PBA MVPs Vergel Meneses and Ato Agustin, NorthPort team owner Mikee Romero, and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol Tolentino are just some of the names seeking political positions.

While Pacquiao is running for President, the man known as his “Pambanasang Kamao” has continued to follow in his footsteps as longtime aide Jayke Joson has filed his certificate of candidacy as first nominee of new Frontliners partylist.

One less big for Bolts

Meralco will miss star big man Raymond Almazan in Game Three of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals later Friday at 3 p.m. due to an ankle sprain, according to coach Norman Black.

Almazan had an awkward landing after battling Ian Sangalang for a rebound in the third quarter of the Bolts’ 92-78 loss in Game Two.

Pinoy imports to make Japan debuts vs each other

Ray Parks and Dwight Ramos are poised to make their respective Japan B.League debuts a week from now when they are cleared from injury and quarantine.

Parks is recovering from a calf strain and is expected to play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Oct. 16 and 17 when the team travels to face the Toyama Grouses at Toyama City Gymnasium where Ramos will have completed his two-week quarantine.

