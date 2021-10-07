Raymond Almazan ruled out of Game 3 due to ankle sprain

Raymond Almazan is out for Meralco in Game Three of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against Magnolia due to an ankle sprain, Bolts coach Norman Black said on Thursday.

Almazan was scratched from Friday’s game after he landed awkwardly on his left foot as he battled Magnolia's Ian Sangalang for the rebound in the third quarter of the Bolts’ 92-78 loss in Game Two.

Bolts in battle for survival

Almazan already missed the majority of the second half due to the injury and his absence is a big blow to a Meralco side that will be trying to climb out of a 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series.

To make matters worse for the Bolts, Cliff Hodge was ejected from Game Two for a flagrant foul penalty one that added to the technical foul he was slapped with earlier in the match.

The Bolts are already playing shorthanded with Aaron Black, who has missed the entire playoffs due to an injury in his right hand.

Continue reading below ↓

His dad, however, stood defiant.

“We will just go with what we have and our other guys will have to step up,” said Black as the Bolts try to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole in Game Three on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

According to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon, Wednesday’s defeat was already the first time Meralco lost back-to-back games during the two pandemic Philippine Cup conferences.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.