Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos set to face off in Japan B.League debut

BOBBY Ray Parks remains day-to-day for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as he continues his recovery from a calf strain.

Parks' agency bared the time table for his return after the Fil-Am guard missed his new club's opening weekend assignments in the 2021-22 B.League season.

The three-time ASEAN Basketball League MVP sat out as Nagoya got dominated at home by the SunRockers Shibuya and dropped to an early 0-2 hole.

The former UAAP MVP out of National University injured his calf during practice, but is expected to make a recovery within one to two weeks.

Parks still in doubt

That means his appearance for this weekend's games against the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Dolphin's Arena is still in doubt, leaving much of the heavy lifting to imports Coty Clarke, Scott Eatherton, and Akatsuki Five mainstay Tenketsu Harimoto.

Nonetheless, Parks is expected to be back in the saddle for the Diamond Dolphins come Oct. 16 and 17, where Nagoya goes on the road to face the Toyama Grouses at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos, who is currently completing quarantine requirements, is expected to make his debut in that same game.

