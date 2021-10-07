List of sports figures vying in 2022 elections growing by the day

SPORTS and politics do mix.

It was not surprising then that sportsmen and well-known sports figures are seeking public office in next year’s national elections.

As the deadline for the filing of Certificate of Candidacies approaches, more and more from the wonderful world of sports are coming out to make known their intention to help this country of 100 million people through public service.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and his childhood friend and trainer Buboy Fernandez, Olympian Monsour Del Rosario, former PBA MVPs Vergel Meneses and Ato Agustin, NorthPort team owner Mikee Romero, and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino are just some of the prominent sports figures seeking elective positions.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Del Rosario, a bemedalled taekwondo jin who represented the country in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, will be seeking a seat in the Senate after previously serving as councilor and congressman from the first district of Makati. He lost in the race for the vice-mayoralty of the city in the 2019 elections.

He already filed his CoC on Wednesday.

Meneses meanwhile, is seeking a second term as mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan and confirmed he will be filing his candidacy by Friday, while Tolentino will be looking to reclaim his old post as mayor of Tagaytay after serving his third and final term as congressman of the eight district of Cavite.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also seeking reelection is Deputy Speaker Romero as the top nominee of 1Pacman partylist, while Fernandez, also a childhood friend of the 42-year-old Pacquiao, will be looking for his second term as vice mayor of Polangui, Albay.

Agustin, 58, currently among the deputy coaches of San Miguel, is hoping to be re-elected as a member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Continue reading below ↓

POC vice-president and fencing association chief Richard Gomez is stepping down as Ormoc City mayor to seek a congressional seat representing the fourth district of Leyte as he and wife Lucy Torres switch places, even as Senator Miguel Zubiri, who heads the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (PEKAF), is running for a second term in the senate.

'Cap' wants to be Yorme

Others who already announced their candidacies include four-time PBA MVP Alvin Patrimonio (mayor, Cainta City), two-time MVP James Yap (councilor, San Juan), Francis Zamora (re-electionist, San Juan mayor), Paul Artadi (re-electionist, San Juan councilor), Don Allado (councilor, San Juan), Dudut Jaworski (vice mayor, Pasig), and Charo Soriano (councilor, Tuguegarao).

On top of the list of course, is recently retired boxing great Pacquiao, who will be running for president, while former national bowler and World Cupper Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto, who is Senate President, is seeking the vice-presidency.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.