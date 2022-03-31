Full circle moment for Alodia as Tier One signs cosplayer talents: ‘It means a lot to me’

ALODIA Gosiengfiao shot to fame as a cosplayer, and so it feels like a full-circle moment to hear that Tier One Entertainment — the esports organization that she co-founded — has signed up three international cosplayers as their first talents for 2022.

“Having world-renowned cosplayers as colleagues means a lot to me, and is a big breakthrough for Tier One Entertainment,” said Gosiengfiao, who is also Tier One’s chief creative officer.

Their three new talents hail from all corners of the globe: Knite from Greece, Hakken from Malaysia, and Shunsuke from Switzerland.

“Some may wonder why we have chosen to suddenly pivot away from our usual gamer-centric signings. The long answer is that Knite, Shunsuke, and Hakken are professional models and cosplayers of the utmost quality,” said Tier One in a statement.

Alodia and Tier One continue their international expansion

In a joint release, the trio of new Tier One talents said, “With this opportunity, we hope to deliver even bigger and better content to share with the world.”

They added: “The possibilities are endless. Everyone’s hard work and passion for Tier One is so inspiring, and we really look forward to working with the Tier One fam and growing together.”

While Tier One is primarily known for managing content creator group Team Payaman and Mobile Legends pro team Blacklist International, the organization has been quietly expanding internationally.

In October of last year, it announced that it had inked an investment deal in Japan, to go along with its expansion to Malaysia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Recently, both Gosiengfiao and co-founder Tryke Gutierrez also announced that the company is venturing into League of Legends: Wild Rift esports.

