What happened with Blacklist's odd EXP lane Khufra? BON CHAN explains

WHAT could have been a momentous resurgence for Blacklist International after beating Nexplay EVOS in a 2-1 slugfest two days before turned anticlimactic as ECHO PH stomped the Codebreakers in the final day of Week 6 of the regular season.

From the draft, Blacklist was left with no answers against the Orcas.

A tanky lineup in Game 1 was severely punished by Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno’s Karrie and Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira’s Pharsa — heroes who can instantly melt high HP heroes.

Then came Game 2, where Blacklist selected four tanks, including an EXP lane Khufra.

During the post-match interview with Mara Aquino, KarlTzy commented on the strange lineup, saying, “Medyo nagulat pero natatawa kami kase wala silang carry talaga.”

After the series, Agents were left bamboozled by Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza’s decisions. The World Champion coach publicly posted that the second game drafting was "pang-throw.... mula 1st hanggang 5th pick."

Though he said that he would not “explain to protect others,” he later revealed ito the press the reason for the questionable drafting choices, especially that EXP lane Khufra.

BON CHAN explains

“Noong huling segundo, naka-cover na kami sa isang hero ni Edward na malakas din siya. Then last second, nag-decide na, ‘Huwag ito, ito na lang,’ So naging tank lahat sa halip na yung particular na hero ni Edward," he said.

Other factors led to them being overwhelmed by the Orcas, and Blacklist wasn’t able to execute their intended gameplan.

“Aminado din ako na meron kaming hindi na-try na matchup," BON CHAN confessed. "Dahil meron kaming 1-day preparation para i-try yung mga hero na ginamit namin and naging maganda naman yung result eh kaso may mga talagang galaw na hindi namin na-try and lumabas yun kanina at doon kami na-disaster."

Coach BON CHAN’s Khufra pick wasn’t the first instance where the hero was slotted in the EXP lane. Nexplay EVOS’ Jeff Lenjesson “S4gitnu” Subang also tried to work wonders with the strategy against RSG Philippines. But in the end, the Roaring Tigers got swept by the Raiders.

