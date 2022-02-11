Liposuction procedure successfully trims 3 inches off Alodia's waistline

(PEP.ph) Alodia Gosiengfiao is now flaunting a tinier waistline.

The Tier One co-founder was able to trim her waistline from 27 inches down to 24 inches through a liposuction procedure, thanks to a procedure from dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Vicki Belo.

On Monday, February 7, 2022, Dr. Belo uploaded a video on her Instagram account to share Alodia's experience.

In the post, Alodia explained the main reason she decided to undergo liposuction.

She said, "So basically I have some fats in my tummy which I really can't get rid of. Before kasi... well, recently, I've been wearing a lot of corsets for my costumes, ganyan.

"I really try to incorporate that para we have, like, a nice hourglass shape. Before, I can do spandex, mga latex, ganyan, okay lang. My silhouette was okay.

"But now, I try to compensate by making it better through other ways."

It was revealed in the video post that Alodia underwent a 360-degree laser-assisted liposuction.

Aside from the usual lipo procedure, some of the fats from Alodia's belly area were transferred to her hips to achieve the hourglass figure.

Gosiengfiao was very satisfied with the results.

"Even if I exercise, hindi siya nawawala. I mean, my limbs are payat na and everything, but I had a puson. But now, it's gone."

Aside from Alodia, ABS-CBN actress Janella Salvador has previously opened up about undergoing the same liposuction procedure with Dra. Vicki. This was part of her preparation for primetime TV comeback via the upcoming Kapamilya remake of Darna.

The price of the 360° Liposuction starts at around P112,000, depending on the area you want to address.

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

