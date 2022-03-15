Alodia, Tryke announce: Blacklist International will field Wild Rift team

AT A photoshoot for Blacklist International teams and their trophies, Tier One Entertainment co-founders Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao casually dropped a bomb.

“Blacklist Wild Rift team, oh my god,” said Gosiengfiao, holding up a little homemade card with the announcement. “Dream ko talaga ‘to, matagal na.”

“Kasi ako, kung dream ko Dota, matagal na niyang kinukulit yung Blacklist Wild Rift team,” added Gutierrez. “This year, it’s happening.”

You can begin watching the announcement at 5:36 in the video below:

Gutierrez said that they would be launching the team with a partner.

“Di pa namin pwedeng i-announce.”

He added: “This is something the community has been waiting for, and let’s see na lang kung ano ang mangyayari kung sino ang magiging team natin. Wala pa kaming in-e-expect na team for the record, ang sinasabi namin, we’re going to have a team this year.”

New team from Blacklist attests to Wild Rift's growing scene

Tier One’s entry into the Wild Rift scene means they are the second major esports organization this year to announce that they would be fielding a team for League of Legends’ mobile MOBA. Last month, Team Pacquiao GG — the esports organization of the retired boxer and presidential aspirant — also launched their own Wild Rift squad called Team Underground.

In the vlog, Gutierrez also indulged in some dad-level jokery. When he pointed out to co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao that everyone in Blacklist International was getting braces, he shrugged and said, “BRACE the code.”

“Oh my god,” Gosiengfiao groaned.

