Will Rendon Labador accept Marc Pingris’ 1-v-1 challenge?

AMONG THE many fans who expressed their strong feelings about Coach Chot Reyes and Gilas is online influencer Rendon Labador. But it looks like Marc Pingris is not having it.

After GIlas’ runaway victory against Saudi Arabia, the self-styled motivational speaker posted his own thoughts on the jeering that Chot Reyes received on the hardcourt during the game.

While the original tweet or post can no longer be found, Labador did make a quote card out of it and posted it on his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hindi tayo mananalo sa puro paawa effect,” said Labador.

Basketball fan page Bucket Vault PH quickly picked up Labador’s statement, and posted a quote card of the vlogger’s words, layering it on top of a Spin.ph photograph of a doleful Reyes draping a hand over Jordan Clarkson’s shoulder.

Marc Pingris reacts to Rendon Labador

Among the 2,000 comments gathered from the Bucket Vault post was a challenge from Marc Pingris.

“Rendon labador ... idol balita ko magaling ka daw sa basketball,” said the Pinoy Sakuragi. “1on1 tayo san at kaylan mo gusto pupuntahan kita.”

Pingris and father-in-law Vic Sotto were also in the audience during the Gilas-KSA match. After the win, the former Gilas player — and the one who coined the national team’s “puso” catchphrase — praised the current roster, especially Calvin Oftana.

As of posting, Labador has not replied to or posted about Pingris' challenge, though many fans in his social media pages are egging him on to do so.

Instead, he greeted September with a Jose Mari Chan meme.

