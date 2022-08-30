Kiefer decries fans disrespect for Chot, vows Gilas will turn jeers to cheers

KIEFER Ravena admitted that it hurt Gilas Pilipinas to hear the crowd jeer coach Chot Reyes in its 84-46 win over Saudi Arabia on Monday in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"Syempre bilang bayan, di mo talaga maa-appreciate yung ganoon kahit sino naman, kahit anong nangyayari. Maiintindihan namin kung nasa abroad kami pero nandito tayo sa Pilipinas," he said. "Syempre nakakasama ng loob na may ganoong nagaganap."

Reyes was constantly heckled whenever his face was shown on the Mall of Asia Arena screens.

Ravena isn't spared from the criticisms, with him, alongside brother Thirdy who have been mainstays of the Gilas program, being among the targets from raging fans.

Coach Chot Reyes hears the jeers even as Gilas eases to a huge victory. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But like Dwight Ramos and Jordan Clarkson said before him, Ravena made it clear that regardless of who's at the helm of the national team, they're still one united group.

"We're to work as a team, as a program. Ano man ang mangyari, tulong-tulong lang kami," the Shiga Lakes guard said.

Believing there's no other way to hush the fans but to deliver results, Ravena said that it's up to Gilas to take those boos as a challenge in the leadup to the World Cup.

"Kanya kanyang opinyon yan pero sa amin naman ang importante is yung mga taong sumusuporta sa amin," he said. "Very passionate lang yung mga Pilipino. Para sa amin, challenge lang din para sa isa't isa."

