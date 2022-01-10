How Marc Pingris embodied 'Puso' way before playing for Gilas

IN EVERY Gilas Pilipinas game, "Puso!" becomes the loudest clamor among Filipinos to express solidarity.

It was not just the fans shouting, but the players themselves, as well, embodying the meaning of the one-word battle cry used to uplift each other.

By definition, "puso" is a Tagalog word that just means "heart", but for the basketball-loving Pinoys, it is so much more.

The battle cry was first heard from the historic 2013 men's national team, which put the Philippines back on the FIBA World Cup radar.

The ever-spirited coach Chot Reyes was calling the shots then, while it was hefty forward Marc Pingris screaming it on top of his lungs for his teammates to hear.

And it seemed effective, as the Filipinos defeated Korea in the semifinals to secure their spot in the worlds.

As he looked back on his eventful career as a basketball player, Pingris, who retired from basketball last year, remembered where the four-letter word was deeply-rooted.

"'Yung 'puso' na sinasabi ko, malayo ang pinanggalingan non para sa akin. 'Yun lang pinanghahawakan ko 'nung panahong, walang-wala pa ako," he told SPIN Life. "It was my way of honoring my mother dahil simula bata ako nakita ko siya paano magtrabaho, bilang nanay at tatay ng pamilya."

Where it all began

Unlike a lot of esteemed professional players, basketball is not Pingris' first love. In fact, he had to force himself to love the game because of the opportunities that come with it.

"Sixteen years old na ako nung nag-simula mag-basketball, matangkad lang ako pero wala akong skills, 'pag isinasama ako maglaro dati, kahit pasahan lang ako, ni hindi ko nga masalo," the Pozzorubio, Pampanga-native said.

Pingris played track and field, but due to his height and physique, he said he was often tapped to play as a substitute teammate in 5-on-5s.

"Nung nagkaroon ng Palarong Pambansa sa amin, saktong nandon ako nanonood sa track and field, tapos parang kinalabit lang kami na maglaro ng basketball para mapanood nila yung isang player na tinitignan nila," he said.

"That time, alam ko lang tumalon nang mataas pero hindi ako marunong mag-shoot, basta sabi lang sakin ng kaibigan ko, 'supalpalin mo, talunin mo, tapos ipasa mo lang sa akin', at 'yun lang ang ginawa ko. Tapos 'nung may kukuhanin na sila, tinanong ako kung gusto ko sumama sa Manila para mag-training, tinanong ko 'yung mama ko tapos pumayag ako," he shared.

Only two months had passed, and Pingris was already yearning to go home, and he did.

When he got back in the province, that's when he had to think twice.

"May nakilala akong nag-guide sa akin, sabi niya, na 'oh bumalik ka dito, anong gagawin mo ngayon, mag-ta-tricycle?,' he said. "Tapos nagpaalam ulit ako sa mama ko para bumalik."

No talent, just hard work

Pingris had a short-lived stint at Far Eastern University in the late '90s before heading to Philippine School of Business Administration.

"At 'yun na, 'pag balik ko sabi ko sa sarili ko, ayoko na ng ganon na naf-frustrate ako na hindi ako marunong. Kaya three times a day ako nagp-practice, 7-9 AM, 12-2 PM, at 8-10 PM. NagLLRT lang ako at lakad papunta sa practice, tapos 'pag weekends, maglalaba ako ng damit ko, 'yun lang routine ko," he said.

And over time, he saw himself improve. In 2004, he was selected by the FedEx Express as the 3rd overall pick in the PBA draft.

With the national team, Pingris donned the country's colors at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, the 2015 FIBA Asia Cup, and the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, and was listed part of the 2020 pool, sought for "mentorship."

"'Yung ibig sabihin ng 'puso', heart at hardwork lang ang puhunan, wala akong talento para mag-three points, mag-crossover, jumpshot, pinagtiyagaan ko lang aralin lahat nang galing sa puso dahil may gusto akong marating," he continued.

