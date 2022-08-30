Gilas legend Marc Pingris becomes an instant fan of this newcomer

RETIRED PBA player Marc Pingris became an instant fan of one Gilas newcomer shortly after the Philippine men's basketball team concluded its campaign in the August window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

More than Jordan Clarkson, Dwight Ramos, and Kai Sotto, it was Calvin Oftana who caught the attention of Pingris during the team's 84-46 win over Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pingris was so impressed with which Oftana make playing basketball so simple, he told father-in-law, TV host and popular comedian Vic Sotto, that the former NCAA MVP out of San Beda will go a long way with the national team.

The former Purefoods star was with Sotto, son Jean Michael, and brother in-law Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto during the game.

"Gustung-gusto ko siyang maglaro kaya sinabi ko yun kay Daddy Vic. Yung defense niya, yung time na binibigay niya alam mo gustung-gusto niya na maglaro," said the 40-year-old former Gilas banger.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Oftana had a longer exposure in the game against Saudi Arabia compared to his first outing back in a Gilas uniform opposite Lebanon.

The NLEX sophomore finished with six points including a floater on the corner that gave the Filipinos their biggest lead at 40 points (84-44).

Watch Now

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Despite the limited playing time, Oftana did get the attention of one of the best defensive players in PBA history.

"Sabi ko ito yung magiging (perfect) role player na what if mabigyan pa siya ng playing time," said Pingris, a member of the Gilas team that played in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Sevllie, Spain.

As an instant Oftana fan, Pingris has one wish to make.

"Sans mag-meet tayo soon," was his message to the NLEX player.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.