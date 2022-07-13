A timeline of Paul Desiderio and Agatha Uvero's relationship

ON WEDNESDAY morning, July 13, former University of the Philippines courtside reporter Agatha Uvero accused ex-fiance Paul Desiderio of physical and mental abuse via a series of tweets.

The 25-year-old Blackwater guard, currently recovering from an ACL injury, has not yet commented on the issue as of posting.

With the issue trending on many sports fans' feeds, here's a look back on the "college sweetheart" relationship that turned into a disastrous roller coaster ride.

September 2017: Agatha Uvero becomes the official CSR of UP

Agatha Uvero is selected as the Fighting Maroons' courtside reporter, working closely with university's athletes, especially on basketball and volleyball game days, as they report from the sidelines and joining team huddles, timeouts, and pep talks.

Mid-2018: Uvero ends CSR stint, Desiderio claims captainship of UPMBT

Uvero caps off her stint as the UAAP Season 80 Courtside Reporter for UP. That same year, Desiderio is hailed as captain of the basketball team.

While no announcement is made, the two first began to be openly spotted together on October.

October 2018: Uvero shows all-out support for Paul

The Fighting Maroons achieves to its winningest season in decades, and Agatha fully supports the team, tweeting exclusive updates on Desiderio's journey.

December 2018: Uvero uploads viral photos

As UP continues run in the Final Four, Desiderio becomes a Fighting Maroons icon as a clutch player and 'Mr. Atin 'To'.

Uvero, for her part, continues to tweet out her sweet support for Paul.

February 2019: First Valentine's Day together

The Cebuano guard prepares a surprise for Uvero, setting up a table of wine and flowers. The former CSR shares the moment on social media.

November 2019: Couple gets engaged

Desiderio decides to take their love to the next level as he goes down on one knee to receive a sweet 'yes' from Uvero.

June 2020: Agatha, Paul open a business together

Preparing for life after basketball, Desiderio and Uvero become business partners, opening a branch of Kurimi Milk Tea Bar in Katipunan.

April 2021: Uvero gives birth to their son, Juan Andres U. Desiderio

Uvero and Desiderio reveal the happy news that they have a healthy baby boy, posting the announcement with the hashtag #Atin2.

May 2022: Uvero files police blotter on Desiderio

An article published by Rappler on July 13, 2022 revealed Uvero filed a police blotter against Desiderio two months before she made her allegations public.

June 2022: Uvero announces breakup with Desiderio

In a deleted tweet, Agatha reveals that they have decided to part ways for good.

July 2022: Uvero goes public to reveal alleged abuse she experienced from her ex-fiance

At 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, Agatha Uvero wrote a series of tweets as well as a lengthy statement tackling the physical and emotional abuse allegedly done by Desiderio.

"We won't let them be the victors while we hide as silent victimes. Please ladies, we can't allow this to keep happening. Men should be accountable for their actions," she said.

