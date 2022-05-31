Paul Desiderio braces for year-long layoff as ACL injury confirmed

BLACKWATER guard Paul Desiderio has confirmed that he has suffered an ACL injury in his left leg during a preseason game against TNT Tropang Giga last week, but but vowed to come back stronger once he recovers.

Desiderio, 25, suffered the injury when he slipped awkwardly while going for a drive in the second quarter of the preseason game at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo campus which the Bossing won, 81-79.

An examination confirmed the ACL tear on Tuesday.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia confirmed the findings of doctors, but added the PBA team will be seeking a second opinion.

