Agatha Uvero speaks up on alleged abuse from Paul Desiderio

AGATHA Uvero broke her silence on social media on Wednesday midnight, revealing horrifying acts of abuse she experienced from her former ex-fiance, and the father of her child, Paul Desiderio.

The former UAAP courtside reporter uploaded a series of tweets around 1:30 a.m. that detailed the Blackwater guard's alleged actions.

"I really didn't wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there," she tweeted.

"I've talked to Paul so many times but he kept telling me to do it, and said that if his career goes down, it's my fault. I'm done with your gaslighting, Paul."

Agatha Uvero alleges abuse from PBA guard Paul Desiderio

Uvero chronicled the assault she said she experienced throughout their relationship, some of them were done when she was pregnant with their child.

"Paul Desiderio in the whole of our relationship: Strangled me until I almost threw up, gripped my face so hard to cause bruises, punched me using my own hands, threw me onto a table, a bed, and a wall," Uvero wrote.

"Hit my face into a card window, kicked my body twice as I lay on the floor after strangling made me week, locked me in a room telling me I wouldn't leave that room alive or both of us would die... [some] happened while I was two months pregnant with his child.

"I can say this truth with my whole heart. I swear to you all, if I was lying may God punish me," she continued.

The 25-year-old mom also revealed she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from the experience, and that she's speaking up on behalf of women who may be exerpiencing the same fate.

"We won't let them be the victors while we hide as silent victimes. Please ladies, we can't allow this to keep happening. Men should be accountable for their actions," she ended.

In a separate tweet, she also uploaded a screenshot of a conversation where she asks the PBA player to get a professional check up, which he rejected, even threatening her.

"Pag nalasing ako, baka may magawa pa ko sayo, hindi ako okay, promise!" Desiderio said in the screenshot.

Uvero also apologized to the family of Desiderio, whom she claimed were 'kind' towards her.

Uvero gave birth to their son April last year.

Just last June, she announced publicly that they have broken up after a long-term relationship that begun in their University of the Philippines college days where saw action, and Uvero served as a courtside reporter.

On Desiderio's end

SPIN.ph contacted the Blackwater guard for his side but he's yet to respond to our inquiry.

