Paul Desiderio, Agatha Uvero welcome baby boy

BLACKWATER Bossing wingman Paul Desiderio and wife, former UAAP courtsider reporter Agatha Uvero, gave birth to a baby boy last Tuesday.

The long-time couple introduced their baby boy on social media two days later.

"Welcome to earth, Juan Andres U. Desiderio #Atin2," Uvero said in the post, uploading a photo gallery of the child.

#Atin2 is a play on #AtinTo, a hashtag commonly used by the UP squads. Seems like the couple is already predicting that Juan Andres is going to be a baby Maroon.

The UP shoutout is understandable. Desiderio steered the UP Fighting Maroons in a historic run in UAAP Season 81. Meanwhile, Uvero reported from the sidelines for the Diliman-based squad for two consecutive years, in UAAP season 79 and 80.

They began dating back in college days until they decided to take it to the next level in November 2019, when the PBA player officially proposed.

Less than two years later, the birth of their son opens up another chapter in their relationship.