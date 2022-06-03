Agatha Uvero: ‘Me and Paul Desiderio are no longer together’

IN A now-deleted tweet, model, entrepreneur, and former courtside reporter Agatha Uvero announced that she and longtime partner Paul Desiderio have “gone our separate ways for a while now.”





“Me and Paul Desiderio are no longer together,” the tweet, posted on Thursday night, began.

“I hope everyone respects our decision and helps us move on.”

Continue reading below ↓

The 25-year-old Blackwater guard proposed to Uvero last November 2019. Almost two years later, on April 2021, the two welcomed their baby boy Juan Andres.

The pair have also invested in several businesses since 2020.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

An hour after the original tweet was posted, Uvero posted: “It's not breakup season, for some it's loving yourself season.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Just this week, Desiderio confirmed that he had suffered an ACL tear during a practice at Moro Lorenzo Sports Center, and would be unable to play basketball for a year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.