Bolick ties the knot with partner Cassandra in intimate Cebu wedding

NORTHPORT rising star Robert Bolick now has his Mrs. Bolick.

The San Beda graduate recently shared on social media photos of his marriage with ocial media influencer and flight attendant, Cassandra Yu on his Instagram account.

The two were wed in an intimate civil wedding held in Cebu, assisted and sponsored by former PBA star (and now Cebu City councilor) Dondon Hontiveros in the ceremony last Sunday.

Robert Bolick and Cassandra Yu-Bolick post sweet message on Instagram

“When the time is right, when the intention is clear, when the heart is ready, God will surely let you experience being loved by the person He prepared for you," Babes and Cassandra wrote an Instagram post.

The couple got engaged last January 1, 2022. The two started posting about each other publicly on social media in October 2021.

