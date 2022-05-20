Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 20
    PBA

    Scottie, Abueva, Mikey, Bolick emerge as PBA MVP candidates

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Scottie Thompson Calvin Abueva Mikey Williams Robert Bolick
    Here are your MVP candidates.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

    IT'S a four-way battle for the PBA Season 46 MVP award as winners of the Best Player of the Conference and the top two players to lead the statistics are vying for the league's top individual award.

    PBA MVP candidates

    Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia's Calvin Abueva, TNT top rookie Mikey Williams, and NorthPort's Robert Bolick are fighting it out for the coveted MVP plum, the winner of which will be named during the Leo Awards Night on June 5.

    Thompson is the BPC and Finals MVP of the Governors Cup, where the Kings reigned, while Abueva was the BPC of the Philippine Cup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Williams was named Finals MVP of the all-Filipino Cup which the Tropang Giga won and is the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

      Bolick consistently led the league in statistics the past season in his return to full health after going down with an ACL injury during his rookie year.

      Continue reading below ↓

      All four likewise lead the candidates for the Mythical Team selection.

      Also to be named aside from the MVP and Mythical Team are Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, the All Defensive Team, and Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicPido JarenciotopicArwind SantostopicSol MercadotopicChot ReyestopicCalvin AbuevatopicYeng Guiao
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Here are your MVP candidates.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again