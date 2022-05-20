Scottie, Abueva, Mikey, Bolick emerge as PBA MVP candidates

IT'S a four-way battle for the PBA Season 46 MVP award as winners of the Best Player of the Conference and the top two players to lead the statistics are vying for the league's top individual award.

Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia's Calvin Abueva, TNT top rookie Mikey Williams, and NorthPort's Robert Bolick are fighting it out for the coveted MVP plum, the winner of which will be named during the Leo Awards Night on June 5.

Thompson is the BPC and Finals MVP of the Governors Cup, where the Kings reigned, while Abueva was the BPC of the Philippine Cup.

Williams was named Finals MVP of the all-Filipino Cup which the Tropang Giga won and is the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

Bolick consistently led the league in statistics the past season in his return to full health after going down with an ACL injury during his rookie year.

All four likewise lead the candidates for the Mythical Team selection.

Also to be named aside from the MVP and Mythical Team are Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, the All Defensive Team, and Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award.

