Dondon Hontiveros does it again, nabs number one councilor spot in Cebu's second district

FORMER PBA player Dondon Hontiveros has repeated his 2019 feat, garnering the most votes out of all the councilor nominees in Cebu’s second district.

Hontiveros, who ran as an independent candidate, got even more votes this year, with 177,953 votes (based on the results of the Comelec’s transparency server as of 4:17 p.m.), compared to 2019’s 160,984 votes.

Cebu’s Comelec made the proclamation this afternoon, May 10.

Continue reading below ↓

From November 2021, Hontiveros became acting vice mayor when the incumbent Michael Rama had to succeed mayor Edgardo Labella after Labella passed away on November 19. This stint forced the three-time PBA champion to take a leave of absence from his coaching duties at the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the 2022 polls, Rama has also been proclaimed as mayor, with a 35,000 vote lead over his closest rival Margot Osmeña.

Patrimonio mayoral campaign looking like a loss

Meanwhile, in Cainta, Rizal, Alvin Patrimonio’s mayoral campaign seems to have sunk against Ellen Nieto, wife of outgoing mayor Kit Nieto.

While no official Comelec proclamation has been made, Nieto has garnered more than 127,000 votes to the 25,772 of Alvin Patrimonio, who was fondly nicknamed “The Captain” during his lengthy sixteen-year career in the PBA.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.